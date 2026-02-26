 Jharkhand: 4 Trucks Reduced To Ashes As Vehicle Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Dumka; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: 4 Trucks Reduced To Ashes As Vehicle Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Dumka; Video Surfaces

Jharkhand: 4 Trucks Reduced To Ashes As Vehicle Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Dumka; Video Surfaces

A massive fire broke out in Dumka, Jharkhand, after a vehicle carrying flammable materials was hit from behind, causing the lighter it carried to ignite. Four trucks were destroyed, and casualties have been reported, including the vehicle’s driver. The fire is now under control, with authorities taking precautions to prevent further flare-ups.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Four Trucks Reduced To Ashes As Vehicle Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Dumka; Video Surfaces | X @PTI_News

Dumka (Jharkhand): A massive fire broke out in Dumka after a vehicle carrying flammable materials was hit from behind by another vehicle. Four trucks have burned down in the incident.

The SDO of Dumka, Kaushal Kumar said that the incident has resulted in casualties, but the exact count is uncertain. The fire is now under control.

Read Also
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At...
article-image

"The fire has been extinguished. The administration received information that a vehicle carrying lighter (flammable material) was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the lighter to fly out and catch fire. Four vehicles have burned. There were some casualties. A person sleeping in the vehicle was burned, and the driver was also burned and has been taken to the hospital... The container on which the lighter was mounted was hit, and the fire started from that lighter... At present, the situation is under control, and the fires have been extinguished... But we will keep another vehicle ready, as there is a possibility that the lighter may still be on fire and could spread..." he said.

The administration is taking precautions to ensure the fire doesn't ignite again.

FPJ Shorts
'Hum Sab Dua Kar Rahe Hai...': Aamir Khan Shares Health Update Of Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan - Watch Video
'Hum Sab Dua Kar Rahe Hai...': Aamir Khan Shares Health Update Of Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan - Watch Video
UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared For 1st, 3rd Semester At btcresult.in; Direct Link Here
UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared For 1st, 3rd Semester At btcresult.in; Direct Link Here
Credit Card Spending In India Climbs 8.1% YoY To ₹1,990 Billion
Credit Card Spending In India Climbs 8.1% YoY To ₹1,990 Billion
ED Seizes ₹598 Crore Worth Of Land From Ansal Group In Gurugram Land Scam Probe
ED Seizes ₹598 Crore Worth Of Land From Ansal Group In Gurugram Land Scam Probe

Further details awaited on the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on