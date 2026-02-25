Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s Grandson Veer Soren Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Manali Homestay

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren's 19-year-old grandson, Veer Soren, was found dead at a homestay in Himachal's Manali on Tuesday.

According to reports, Veer had come to Manali on Sunday with his friends and had been staying at a homestay in Simsa.

Veer and his friends reportedly visited Solang Valley and Sethan villages on Monday and returned to the homestay in the evening.

On Tuesday, Veer's friends went out but he stayed back and told his friends that he was experiencing a severe headache.

He took the medicine and went to sleep. However, around 2:30 pm, his friends heard a loud sound coming from his room. When they entered his room, they found him lying on the floor with foam coming out of his mouth.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Manali, where he was administered CPR. Later, doctors declared him dead.

According to police, it is suspected that Veer could have died because of high-altitude sickness; however, the cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem report.

Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh has expressed grief over the death of the former chief minister's grandson.

In a post on X, she wrote, "The news of the untimely demise of Veer Soren, grandson of former Chief Minister Champai Soren ji, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. His departure at such a young age is an irreparable loss for the entire family and well-wishers. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength and solace to the bereaved family during this difficult time. My deepest condolences are with Champai Soren ji and his loved ones. Om Shanti."