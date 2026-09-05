Jharkhand Electoral Roll Case: Four Booked For Allegedly Submitting Fake Documents, CSC Operator Named In FIR

Ranchi: Four ineligible persons, CSC operator booked for ‘submitting fake’ documents to get names added to electoral roll in Jharkhand following a direction by Jharkhand chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar in this regard.

Four persons from Ahut village in Barharwa block in Sahibganj district have been identified in the list of cases involving suspected documents. Rubeda Bewa, Rabi Sheikh, Pintu Sheikh and Sentu Sheikh allegedly submitted fake residential certificates. The certificates were allegedly prepared and provided by Mohammad Salim, an operator of a Common Service Centre, the release said.

Four Applicants From Sahibganj Accused Of Fake Documentation

An FIR has been registered against the four ineligible persons for allegedly attempting to illegally get names included in the electoral roll by submitting fake documents. A separate FIR has also been registered against the CSC operator for allegedly preparing and providing the fake documents.

The action was taken during Jharkhand chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar’s visit as he conducted an on-site inspection of the cases related to individuals` attempts to get names included in the electoral roll on the basis of suspected documents under Barharwa block area of Pakur assembly constituency.

Officials Directed To Verify Records And Documents

Kumar arrived in Sahebganj on Saturday on a four-day visit to physically verify complaints received from various districts of the Santhal Pargana region regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He also sought details of the cases from the electoral registration officer (ERO) concerned.

Kumar visited the residences of the persons identified in the suspected cases and personally conducted the verification. He sought information about the individuals, their residences, records related to their enrolment in the electoral roll and the documents submitted by them.

He directed officials to thoroughly investigate each suspected case and ensure verification of the facts and available documents in accordance with the rules.

CEO Conducts On-Ground Verification In Pakur Assembly Constituency

The CEO directed officials to ensure strict legal action, as per the law, against anyone attempting to get their name added to the electoral roll through fake documents.

He said every serious complaint received would be subjected to a factual and impartial inquiry to maintain transparency in the electoral process and the integrity of the electoral roll.

The CEO directed the district election officers and EROs concerned to carefully verify records in cases involving suspected documents. If an investigation establishes that an individual deliberately submitted false or forged documents, action should be taken against them under the applicable legal provisions, he said.

During his four-day visit to Santhal Pargana, Kumar will also conduct field inspections of complaints and suspected cases related to the SIR of electoral rolls in various areas of Sahebganj, Godda, Dumka and Deoghar districts, besides holding review meetings with election officials.