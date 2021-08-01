Jharkhand: District police launches special drive after Dhanbad judge case; 17 persons arrested involved in other cases

After the heinous murder of Dhanbad judge, the district police launched a drive and arrested 17 persons involved in other cases. Nearly, 240 criminals are being interrogated in various cases. Sanjeev Kumar,SSP Dhanbad, also informed that a sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly circulating CCTV footage of the Dhanbad judge death.

Sanjeev Kumar has also suspended Officer-in-charge of Pathardih Police Station Umesh Manjhi for being negligent in discharging his duty and for not taking any action immediately after the auto theft complaint was brought to his notice in the early hours of Friday. Notably, the two accused persons arrested in the case also belong to the area that falls under Pathardih Police Station limits and the auto-rickshaw used for hitting the judge was also recovered from there.

On the other hand, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded that strict action be taken against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad Sanjeev Kumar for negligence in the case. "I have written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Action should also be taken against Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police of Dhanbad. He should be suspended," said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Saturday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. The Jharkhand government on Thursday had informed the Jharkhand High Court that the investigation of the murder of Uttam Anand will be conducted by a special investigation team led by the additional DG of police(operations), Sanjay Anand Lathkar.