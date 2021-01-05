Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren's convoy attacked in Ranchi; 'planned conspiracy,' says police

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A day after a naked and beheaded body of a woman was recovered in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's convoy was attacked by unidentified persons in the state capital Ranchi on Monday.

People were reportedly protesting against the incident when they vandalised a police barricade and allegedly attacked Soren’s convoy near Kishoreganj Chowk on Monday evening.

According to reports, the police was trying to clear the road for the Chief Minister's movement towards his residence from the secretariat when a spat broke out between security personnel and protesters.

The matter escalated and the crowd started pelting stones at Soren's convoy. The convoy was rerouted and the situation was brought under control.