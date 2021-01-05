Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren's convoy attacked in Ranchi; 'planned conspiracy,' says police

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A day after a naked and beheaded body of a woman was recovered in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's convoy was attacked by unidentified persons in the state capital Ranchi on Monday.
People were reportedly protesting against the incident when they vandalised a police barricade and allegedly attacked Soren’s convoy near Kishoreganj Chowk on Monday evening.
According to reports, the police was trying to clear the road for the Chief Minister's movement towards his residence from the secretariat when a spat broke out between security personnel and protesters.
The matter escalated and the crowd started pelting stones at Soren's convoy. The convoy was rerouted and the situation was brought under control.
While Soren escaped unhurt, at least one police personnel is said to be injured in the incident.
Commenting on the attack on CM's convoy, Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha said the entire act was a planned conspiracy. one traffic police personnel sustained injuries, he said.
This came a day after a decapitated body was recovered from the Ormanjhi area in the district. According to police, the identification of the body is yet to be done.
The body has been sent for autopsy.
Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Naushad Alam said, "Whether she was sexually assaulted or not will be ascertained after post-mortem. Prima facie it seems the body was dumped at the said spot after the murder at some other place. We are investigating at various points. Let's postmortem report come."