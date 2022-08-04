Jharkhand Congress MLAs took Rs 75 lakh from arrested businessman Mahendra Agarwal, claim CBI sources

Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The CID on Thursday said that three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs had on July 21 taken Rs 75 lakh from arrested businessman Mahendra Agarwal.

According to CID sources, after meeting with BJP leadership in Assam on July 20, Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kachhap on the next day visited Kolkata to collect the amount from Agarwal.

“The three Congress MLAs who were caught with 49 lakh rupees on July 30 had earlier taken 75 lakh rupees from Agarwal on July 21. Then again on July 29 they had a meeting in Guwahati and on July 30, they came to collect the remaining amount,” said the CID sources.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected the plea of the Congress MLAs to stay CID probe and to give CBI probe.

Citing Supreme Court’s verdict that the accused cannot ask to stay or ask for a particular agency probe, the High Court has rejected the MLAs' plea.

It may be noted that Bengal CID officers on Wednesday were ‘restrained’ in both Delhi and Assam while they visited both the states to probe the alleged scam involving the three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Assam government is ready to ‘cooperate’ with all state governments for national security.

“Assam government is in tandem with all the state governments for the sake of national security,” claimed Biswa Sarma.

No sooner the Jharkhand Congress MLAs were caught with huge cash in Howrah, the opposition claimed that they visited Assam to plan ways to buy MLAs in Jharkhand to topple the present government there.