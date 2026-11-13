Jharkhand: Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Congress MLA from Jharkhand's Simdega Bhushan Bara | X/@bhushan_bara

An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at his official residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

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The minor, a resident of Simdega district, has accused the MLA of rape, physical abuse and threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. According to her complaint, she was brought to the MLA's residence in the Dhurwa police station area on the pretext of arranging her education and school admission.

Complaint details alleged assault and threats

The complaint specifically refers to an alleged incident of sexual assault on August 5, 2026, at the MLA's residence. The girl has also alleged that she was assaulted and mistreated during her stay there and was threatened when she resisted the alleged abuse.

Police confirm FIR registration

Confirming the registration of the FIR, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar said the incident allegedly took place while the girl was staying at the MLA's residence.

"An FIR has been registered. Following the FIR, standard procedures, including a medical examination and recording of the victim's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, are underway," Kumar said.

He added that provisions of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act had also been invoked.

Medical examination and investigation underway

The minor was reportedly taken to Sadar Hospital for a medical examination following the complaint. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

The allegations are yet to be established through investigation and judicial proceedings. Bhushan Bara's response to the allegations was not immediately available.