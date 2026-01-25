 Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London

Updated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

On the occasion of the Republic Day of India, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Hemant Soren, will participate in a series of commemorative engagements in London, reflecting India’s constitutional values, democratic legacy, and civilisational heritage.

As part of the Republic Day programme, the Hon’ble Chief Minister will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square, London, honouring the Father of the Nation and recalling his enduring message of truth, non-violence, and moral leadership, which continues to inspire movements for freedom and justice across the world.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister will also visit Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar House and Museum, paying tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a global icon of social justice, equality, and constitutional democracy.

Later in the day, the Hon’ble Chief Minister will visit the British Museum, one of the world’s leading institutions preserving global history and culture. The visit reflects India’s long-standing engagement with global centres of learning, heritage, and scholarship.

