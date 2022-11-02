Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren summoned by ED in illegal mining case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday, which was a significant political move.

According to reports, he has been ordered to appear before the ED tomorrow at 11 am in relation to the illegal mining case. Pankaj Mishra, who is said to be Soren's primary assistant, has already been taken into custody by the ED.

Read Also ED files chargesheet Jharkhand CM Soren's aides in illegal mining case

In this case, it has also conducted several searches across the nation over the past few months.

Illegal mining case

The ED filed a PMLA complaint against Pankaj Mishra and others in March of this year, claiming that he "illegally acquired large assets in his favour." It then carried out raids and froze deposits totaling Rs. 11.88 crore in 37 bank accounts held by Mishra. The government agency also confiscated "unaccounted currency" worth Rs. 5.34 crore, asserting that the money was related to illegal mining in Jharkhand. Additionally, five unlawfully running stone crushers and an equal number of illegal gun cartridges were seized.