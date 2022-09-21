ED files chargesheet Jharkhand CM Soren's aides in illegal mining case

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aide in the illegal mining case. The ED has named Soren's three close representatives—Pankaj Mishra, Bachhu Yadav, and Prem Prakash—in its chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED reportedly also said that 47 searches were conducted throughout India across several states on different days, resulting in a seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore.

It added that they also froze bank balances amounting to Rs 13.32 crore, an inland vessel, and seized five stone crushers, two trucks. They also recovered incriminating documents, along with two AK-47 assault rifles, and 60 bullets.

The Ranchi Special PMLA Court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED against Mishra, Pankaj, and Yadav. ED had filed a prosecution complaint against these people in the illegal mining case on September 16.

Special PMLA Court, Ranchi takes cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by ED against Pankaj Mishra, the MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren, Prem Prakash and Bachchu Yadav. ED had filed a prosecution complaint against these persons in illegal mining case on September 16 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

The ED arrested Pankaj Mishra in July, Bachhu Yadav, and middleman Prem Prakash in August. The accused are currently in judicial custody.

ED launched an money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR filed by Barharwa police station, Sahebganj District, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, several FIRs regarding illegal mining were registered under the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act were also added. The probing agency has identified more than Rs 1,000 crore in the illegal mining case till date.