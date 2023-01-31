Jharkhand: Aviation minister Scindia inaugurates flight operations between Jamshedpur-Kolkata

Jamshedpur: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated IndiaOne Air's RCS Flight Operations for Jamshedpur-Kolkata. Jharkhand Jamshedpur is all set to have air connectivity with Kolkata now. State Chief Minister Hemant Soren was present for the inauguration ceremony under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Ahmedabad-based airlines IndiaOne Air on Monday said it will expand its connectivity in Jharkhand and West Bengal by commencing its flight.

Soren inaugurated the flight at Sonari Aerodrome.

A single-engine nine-seater Grand Caravan Ex (C208B) will be operated on the route.

(with PTI inputs)