e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Aviation minister Scindia inaugurates flight operations between Jamshedpur-Kolkata

Jharkhand: Aviation minister Scindia inaugurates flight operations between Jamshedpur-Kolkata

Ahmedabad-based airlines IndiaOne Air on Monday said it will expand its connectivity in Jharkhand and West Bengal by commencing its flight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Jamshedpur: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated IndiaOne Air's RCS Flight Operations for Jamshedpur-Kolkata. Jharkhand Jamshedpur is all set to have air connectivity with Kolkata now. State Chief Minister Hemant Soren was present for the inauguration ceremony under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

Ahmedabad-based airlines IndiaOne Air on Monday said it will expand its connectivity in Jharkhand and West Bengal by commencing its flight.

Soren inaugurated the flight at Sonari Aerodrome. 

A single-engine nine-seater Grand Caravan Ex (C208B) will be operated on the route.

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Italian woman abuses cabin crew, walks partially naked on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Vistara flight; out on...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey; FY24 real GDP Growth seen at...

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey; FY24 real GDP Growth seen at...

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Vishakhapatnam to be named Andhra Pradesh's new capital

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Vishakhapatnam to be named Andhra Pradesh's new capital

Jharkhand: Aviation minister Scindia inaugurates flight operations between Jamshedpur-Kolkata

Jharkhand: Aviation minister Scindia inaugurates flight operations between Jamshedpur-Kolkata

Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament

Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament

Union Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu's speech; read the full speech here

Union Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu's speech; read the full speech here