Jharkhand Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Immediate Halt To SIR Of Electoral Rolls, Demands Fresh SOP Amid BJP Opposition | X / PTI

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls and a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) framed in consultation with political parties. Moved by state Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, the resolution was passed by voice vote on the opening day of a twoday special session. It will be forwarded to the Centre and other competent authorities.

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Kishore claimed that 27 per cent of the state's 2.21 crore voters had been classified as suspicious and issued notices due to procedural and technical shortcomings.

He also demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of acting at the Centre's behest. Opposing the resolution, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the JMM-led government of convening the special session for political reasons. Citing Election Commission figures, he said 43 lakh names had been deleted, including 7.63 lakh deceased voters, 15.53 lakh people who had shifted, 4.38 lakh duplicate entries and 14.50 lakh untraceable voters.

Marandi called for greater transparency and inclusiveness rather than halting the exercise, and urged the state government to cooperate with the Election Commission.