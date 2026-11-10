Jharkhand: 8 Giridih Workers Allegedly Held Captive In Bihar's Gaya Rescued, Return Home Safely After CM Hemant Soren's Intervention

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File image

Giridih, Nov 10: Eight workers from Jharkhand's Giridih district who had travelled to Bihar in search of employment and were allegedly held captive in Gaya were brought back home safely on Tuesday, an official said.

All the workers belong to various villages under Harladih panchayat of Pirtand block.

"The safe return of these eight workers, who had allegedly been stranded in Gaya district of Bihar, was made possible through the initiative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the prompt action of the district administration," said Giridih Labour Superintendent Dipika Yadav.

According to family members of the workers, they had gone to Gaya district in Bihar seeking employment. Upon arrival, they allegedly found themselves in a situation akin to being held captive. When the chief minister was informed of their plight and the fact that they were stranded, he immediately issued directives for necessary action.

Following the chief minister's directive, the Giridih district administration swung into action. By coordinating with the relevant officials and authorities, the administration initiated the process to ensure the workers' safe return.

According to information provided by the district administration of Giridih, the workers who have returned safely include Sunil Murmu, Sukhu Tudu, Surendra Murmu, Raju Baske, Karmu Tudu, Bablu Marandi, Dinesh Soren, and Ranjeet Murmu. Among them, Sunil Murmu, Sukhu Tudu, Surendra Murmu, Dinesh Soren, and Ranjeet Murmu are residents of Barwadih village, while Raju Baske is from Bhelwadih, Karmu Tudu is from Jarkai, and Bablu Marandi is from Shaharpura.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)