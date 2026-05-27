Jhansi Wedding Chaos: Video Shows Groom’s Family Throwing Chairs, Demanding More Dowry After Jaimala

chaos after an alleged dowry demand by the groom’s family triggered a violent clash between both sides. The incident took place at Madhuban Garden under the Premnagar police station area and was captured on video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

Dispute Began After Jaimala Ceremony

According to reports, tensions erupted immediately after the jaimala ceremony when the groom’s side allegedly demanded additional money from the bride’s family. What started as a verbal argument quickly spiralled into a heated confrontation inside the decorated wedding venue.

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Guests and relatives from both families were seen shouting, pushing and physically confronting each other as the situation went out of control.

Viral Video Captures Chaotic Scenes

The 26-second viral clip shows complete chaos unfolding near the wedding stage. Several men can be seen aggressively pushing and grabbing each other while others attempt to intervene.

The handheld phone camera shakes amid the commotion as crowds gather around the mandap area. Chairs and other items placed near the stage were reportedly thrown and disturbed during the clash.

The venue, decorated with bright lighting and wedding arrangements, turned into a battleground within moments as panic spread among guests.

Bride Refuses To Continue Wedding

According to local Hindi reports claimed that the dispute escalated to such an extent that the bride ultimately refused to go ahead with the marriage and did not accompany the groom.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the issue of dowry-related harassment,

Video Sparks Reactions Online

After surfacing online, the video triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users condemning dowry practices and criticizing the disruption of a wedding over monetary demands.