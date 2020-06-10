Jewellery brand receives flak for selling 'Dalit rings' worth Rs 1.5 lakh; issues apology

Los Angeles-based jewellery company 'Haati Chai', which is touted to be an inclusive brand, has sparked outrage for selling $2,000 'Dalit rings'. The brand that recently expressed solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement got called out for romanticizing the atrocities faced by the Dalit community in India.

Haati Chai's website described the 'Dalit Ring' as: "The Dalit ring has raw, unfinished stones, which many don’t find beautiful because they want “perfectly” finished diamonds. Just like the Dalit caste, the Dalit ring is very unique and extremely beautiful.”

After the brand received flak for capitilasing from the struggles of the Dalit community and tokenism, it issued an apology and changed the name of the product to 'Devi Ring'.

The brand's statement read: "This ring is meant to bring attention to the struggle of marginalized groups. My intent was not executed well at all. Rather than make excuses the piece has been renamed to the Devi Ring in honour of Uda devi - a Dalit woman warrior, one of the "Dalit Veerangas", and an anti-imperialist rebel who defied convention and fought for Indian Independence from British Colonial Rule. This renaming is more in line with our mission and our intention. My intention was always to bring awareness to the marginalized groups in our collective South Asian Community, and I cannot bow away from that mission, but I can make sure I am effective and clear."

Stella Simona added, "We will also be changing the caption of the ring to a more in depth explanation of how important and in my opinion, beautiful community is. The reason I have not been able to donate to a specific grassroots organization is because it is hard to vet them, our company is based in Los Angeles. We have given to small grassroots organizations here in LA that serve victims of violence specifically withing South Asian communities."