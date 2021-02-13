JeM man recced Doval’s office, sent videos to his Pak masters

New Delhi/Jammu

The video clip of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s office and other top locations in Delhi were recovered from the phone of an arrested Jai­sh-e-Mohammad terrorist.

A senior Jammu cop told IANS, “The Jammu police arrested a person, Hidayat-Ullah Malik, on Feb 6. During the probe, he confessed he has done recce of Doval’s office and other locations and sent it to the commanders of JeM in Pakistan.”

He said Malik is a Shopian resident and was arrested. Malik is the chief of a Jaish front group, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, and was arrested from Anantnag. Police also recovered arms and ammunition.

He added during his interrogation Malik revealed he had taken a flight to Delhi in May 2020 and recorded a video of Doval’s office and then passed it on to his Pakistani commander named Doctor through WhatsApp.

Malik during his interrogation confessed he had conducted recce of the Samba sector border area in mid 2019, along with Sameer Ahmad Dar, arrested by NIA in January last year for his involvement with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

In another development, a top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), wanted in the killing of 3 BJP workers and a cop in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Samba, police said. Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias “Sahil”, “Khalid” was hiding in Samba. The TRF is an offshoot of LeT and the arrest comes a week after police arrested self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa Hidayatullah Malik alias "Hasnain" from Kunjwani area of Jammu.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday.