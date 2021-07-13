JEE Mains 2021: Admit cards for third session to be out on THIS date - How to download from jeemain.nta.nic.in

The admit cards for the third session of JEE Mains 2021 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application window for the third sesion was opened on July 6 and closed on July 8. With the dates of the test nearing, the agency is expected to issue the hall tickets shortly. as per teh various reports, admit cards are expected to become available for download from next week.

The Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and from July 27 to August 2. The third edition of the exam will be conducted from July 20-25 while the fourth will be held from July 27 to August 2.

From this session, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A new window will open.

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for further use.

