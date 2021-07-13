JEE Main 2021: Application deadline for 4th session extended; apply today before 5 pm at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The online application for JEE main - May 2021 session extended up to 13th July 2021 (5 pm), payment up to (9 pm).

Students who want to register for BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) can visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in to fill the online application forms.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Ending the wait of thousands of students union education minister on July 6 announced that the Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and from July 27 to August 2.

The candidates are required to note that (postponed) April Session (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).

The candidates interested to appear in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B. Planning) need to apply for the same papers only for (postponed) May Session (Session-4).

The JEE exams are held for admissions into engineering colleges in the country. The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 exam will be conducted across the country on September 12 following the Covid-19 protocols. The application process for NEET (UG) 2021 will start from 5 p.m. on Tuesday through the website(s) of the NTA, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.