JEE Main 2021: NTA postpones May session due to surge in COVID-19 cases

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday informed that JEE Main - May 2021 session has been postponed owing to raging second wave of COVID-19.

"Looking at the present situation of #COVID19 & keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.