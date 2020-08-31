India

JEE 2020: Revised list of items allowed in the examinations centre as issues by NTA

As per the public notices issued by National Testing Agency, engineering entrance exam - JEE (Main) April 2020 - is scheduled from September 1 to September 6.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over various exams in the country, NTA is all set to conduct the exam. This year, due to the pandemic, NTA has released a 4 page admit card, which also includes a declaration form.

Social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks has become norms in this pandemic. To ensure the safety of students, the National Testing Agency has revised the list of items that are allowed inside the examination centre.

Here's the list of things allowed:

  • Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)

  • Mask on face

  • Gloves on hands

  • Simple transparent ballpoint pen

  • Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)

  • Personal transparent water bottle

  • An additional photograph for the attendance sheet

No other item will be permitted inside the examination room/hall. The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry.

Here's the list of things which are not allowed:

  • Mobile phones

  • Calculators, any electronic gadget

