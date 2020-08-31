JEE 2020: Revised list of items allowed in the examinations centre as issues by NTA

Social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks has become norms in this pandemic. To ensure the safety of students, the National Testing Agency has revised the list of items that are allowed inside the examination centre.

Here's the list of things allowed:

Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)

Mask on face

Gloves on hands

Simple transparent ballpoint pen

Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

An additional photograph for the attendance sheet

No other item will be permitted inside the examination room/hall. The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry.

Here's the list of things which are not allowed: