JD(U) Veteran K C Tyagi Ends 23-Year Association, Steps Down Citing Unrenewed Membership, Signals New Political Venture

JD (U) advisor and former Rajya Sabha MP K C Tyagi on Tuesday quit the party and is likely to join another party and concentrate on Uttar Pradesh politics. | X @MILVETERAN

Patna: JD (U) advisor and former Rajya Sabha MP K C Tyagi on Tuesday quit the party and is likely to join another party and concentrate on Uttar Pradesh politics.

A 23-Year Association Ends

Tyagi was associated with the JD (U) since its merger with the Samata Party in 2003. In the past, he had also served as its chief national spokesperson and national secretary general.

In a press statement, Tyagi said that he did not renew his membership of the party. He said, “Now the membership campaign of the party has ended. This time, I have not renewed the membership of the party. My personal respect for Nitish Kumar (Bihar chief minister and party national president), who remained my comrade for close to half a century also remained unchanged.”

Future Plans and March 22 Meet

Mentioning about his future plans, Tyagi said, “Few of my friends, political friends, sympathisers and activists are organising a meet of like-minded persons on March 22, 2026, to discuss the political situation of the country at Mavlankar Hall, Rafi Marg in New Delhi. My further course of action will be decided soon in consultation with all required people. However, I will continue to be inspired by the ideas of Dr Rammanohar Lohia, Charan Singh, and Karpoori Thakur.”

Although holding the post of a political advisor to the JD (U), his role in the JD (U) had significantly reduced after he was removed as national spokesperson over a year ago. The party had also distanced itself from his statements several times, as it had also taken serious exception to his unilateral demand of a Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar recently.