A Decade After Una's Shame, Justice Is Served But Its Taste Turns Bitter As Convicts Walk Free On Time Served

A decade after the shocking public flogging of Dalit youths in Gujarat’s Una sent shockwaves across the nation, a local court has finally delivered its verdict—closing a painful chapter, but opening fresh debate on justice and accountability. |

Veraval: A decade after the shocking public flogging of Dalit youths in Gujarat’s Una sent shockwaves across the nation, a local court has finally delivered its verdict—closing a painful chapter, but opening fresh debate on justice and accountability.

Five Convicted in Landmark Case

The Veraval Sessions Court in Gir Somnath on Monday convicted five men for their role in the brutal 2016 assault that saw Dalit youths stripped and beaten in public in Mota Samadhiyala village. The incident, widely referred to as the Una flogging case, had become a flashpoint for Dalit rights movements across India.

Pronouncing a detailed 340-page judgment, Sessions Judge Pandya held the accused—Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Pramod Goswami, Nagji Daya and Balwant Goswami—guilty of a premeditated attack and acts of torture.

Five-Year Term Under Atrocities Act

The court sentenced all five convicts to five years’ imprisonment under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Additional sentences include three years under IPC Sections 523 and 524, and two years under Sections 342 and 504, along with a fine of ₹5,000 each.

However, in a twist that has triggered mixed reactions, the court ordered that all sentences run concurrently. As the convicts have already spent over six years in jail during trial, they are deemed to have completed their sentence—effectively clearing the way for their release after due legal procedures.

“This verdict is historic in terms of conviction, but the effective release of the accused raises serious questions,” said a social activist familiar with the case. “For the victims, justice feels incomplete.”

The Incident That Shook the Nation

The 2016 incident had drawn nationwide outrage after videos surfaced showing Dalit youths being tied to a vehicle, stripped and flogged for allegedly skinning a dead cow—an act they said was part of their traditional occupation. The case had become a symbol of caste-based violence and triggered widespread protests, including a massive Dalit uprising across Gujarat.

Legal experts noted that while the conviction under the Atrocities Act is significant, the concurrent sentencing structure has diluted the punitive impact. “It underscores the gap between legal justice and societal expectations,” one lawyer commented.

Security was tightened in and around the court premises and sensitive areas of the district to prevent any law and order issues following the verdict. Authorities remained on alert amid concerns over potential unrest.

For the victims and their families, the judgment brings closure—but not necessarily solace. “We waited ten years for this day,” a relative of one victim said. “But seeing the accused walk free so soon is painful.”