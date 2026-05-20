JD(U) Leaders Slam Anand Mohan Over Remarks Claiming Nitish Kumar Is Being Sidelined | File Photo/ ANI

Patna: A host of senior JD (U) leaders have slammed former MP and prominent Rajput leader Anand Mohan Singh for his statement on former chief minister Nitish Kumar and the party.

Mohan rose to political prominence in Bihar by vehemently opposing the implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the 1990s. He firmed up his position as a formidable voice of the upper castes, particularly the Rajput community, in Kosi region against the backdrop of the fierce forward-versus-backward caste divide during the anti-Mandal agitation. Mohan recently courted controversy by saying that Nitish was now sidelined in the party and not getting the due respect that he deserved.

JD (U) sources said that Mohan was peeved over non-induction of his son, Chetan Anand in the recent cabinet expansion, carried out by chief minister Samrat Choudhary. In the 2025 Bihar legislative election, Anand won from Bihar’s Nabinagar constituency, defeating his rival RJD candidate by 112 votes.

Former MP Mohan had accused some JD (U) leaders of burying Nitish Kumar alive. He also alleged that Nitish’s photo was not prominently visible in the swearing-in ceremony and asked why the leaders who were close to him did not raise the issue, He also sought to show that he was not only concerned about his son’s political future but also the alleged decaying legacy of Nitish Kumar inside the party.

Reacting sharply to Mohan`s statement, senior JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh said, "He (Mohan) has become Dhritarashtra (a fictional character from the Indian epic Mahabharata), who is guided by the desire to see his son’s political success.”

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Senior JD (U) leader and Bihar building construction minister Leshi Singh said that Nitish was respected by everyone from top to bottom in the party as the most important leader. Another JD(U) leader Sunil Kumar Singh said that no one was bigger than the party and contended that Nitish’s name should not be used to promote personal or family ambitions.

In the middle of it, JD (U) leader Sanjay Singh, who is also a Rajput like Moha, met Nitish, widely seen as a clear signal of his backing for the JD(U) leadership over Mohan.