JDU leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar

A JDU leader shot by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, JDU leader Kanhaiya Kaushik was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Patel Nagar in Bihar's Patna last night.
The police have said that they are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon. DSP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar told ANI, "postmortem report is awaited and the investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon." After being shot, Kanhaiya was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.
According to News 18, Kanhaiya had an argument with a youth during a Holi function in Bihar. The youth, with whom Kanhaiya had an argument, was upset after his name was missing from a poster and accused that the JDU leader purposely removed his name.
The argument soon turned into a fight, after which Kanhaiya filed a complaint against the youth. Later, the accused called Kanhaiya to Patel Nagar and shot him.
Earlier in September 2019, a JDU leader's son was shot dead by unidentified assailants. The body of Saurabh Kumar, JD-U leader Vinod Mukhiya's son, was found near the Buddha Dental College.
