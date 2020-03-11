JDU leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar

A JDU leader shot by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, JDU leader Kanhaiya Kaushik was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Patel Nagar in Bihar's Patna last night.

The police have said that they are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon. DSP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar told ANI, "postmortem report is awaited and the investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon." After being shot, Kanhaiya was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.