'JDU Is Finished Without Nitish Kumar': Anant Singh Announces Plan To Form Own Party After JDU Expulsion

Mokama MLA Anant Singh |

Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Sunday criticised the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) a day after being expelled from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities, claiming it would struggle to win even 10 seats without Nitish Kumar.

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“People will decide. The party will not even be able to open its account. Nitish Kumar was like God, which is why the party survived for so long. Now that he is gone, the party is finished,” Singh said, adding that he would form his own party.

Singh, who was accused of opposing the JDU candidate during the Bihar Legislative Council elections, said he had always stood by the party and claimed to have made significant sacrifices for it. He also questioned the leadership's role in saving the government during a political crisis.

“The public is my party. The people are God to me. I have no problem with the action taken against me,” he said, adding that he had no differences with Nitish Kumar.

JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan said Singh's conduct during the MLC elections violated the party's established values and discipline. The party has also recommended that the Bihar Assembly Speaker terminate Singh's membership under the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The JDU has also expelled former MLA Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.