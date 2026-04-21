JD(U) Appoints Shravan Kumar As Bihar Legislature Party Leader |

Patna: Ending days of speculation, the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday appointed senior leader and former minister Shravan Kumar as the leader of its legislature party in Bihar.

The decision followed a meeting of the JD(U) Legislature Party held on Monday, April 20, during which members authorised former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to select the leader. Acting on this mandate, Kumar formally endorsed Shravan Kumar for the role on Tuesday.

Currently in Rajgir, Shravan Kumar expressed gratitude over the appointment, stating, “I will discharge the responsibility entrusted to me by National President Nitish Kumar with complete sincerity.”

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A veteran leader, Shravan Kumar represents the Nalanda constituency and is regarded as one of Nitish Kumar’s closest and most trusted associates. He has been continuously elected as an MLA from Nalanda since 1995 and secured his eighth consecutive victory in 2025.

Shravan Kumar has been associated with Nitish Kumar since the days of the Samata Party and has played a key organisational role within JD(U). He previously served as the Chief Whip in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and has often acted as a crucial link between the government and the party structure.

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Within the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar -- currently led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary -- Shravan Kumar is considered an influential figure. He has played an important role in electoral strategy as well as legislative coordination.

In earlier governments led by Nitish Kumar, he held the Rural Development portfolio and was entrusted with multiple departments at different times.

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There had been speculation that Shravan Kumar might be appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the current NDA government. However, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were eventually chosen for the posts from the JD(U) quota.

Despite this, Shravan Kumar is expected to be given a significant role in the upcoming cabinet expansion.

For now, his appointment as JD(U) Legislature Party leader has been formalised, with the party issuing an official notification informing the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)