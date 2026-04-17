Centre Allots Type-8 Bungalow To Ex-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar At Sunehri Bagh In New Delhi After Rajya Sabha Entry

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar has been allotted a new official residence in New Delhi following his election to the Upper House of Parliament.

He will now reside at a Type-8 bungalow at 9 Sunehri Bagh, one of the most prominent addresses in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The area is regarded as a high-security VIP zone, home to several top political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Prior to this, Kumar was residing at 6 Kamraj Lane.

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, he has now been allotted a larger and more prominent residence of the same top-tier category. In Lutyens’ Delhi, government accommodations are classified from Type-1 to Type-8, with Type-8 being the highest category.

These bungalows typically span 8,000 -- 8,500 square feet and include multiple bedrooms, large living and dining areas, a study, garage space, and expansive front and rear lawns. They are equipped with advanced security features such as round-the-clock security personnel, CCTV surveillance, and dedicated control systems, reflecting the stature of their occupants.

Alongside the new residence, Nitish Kumar’s security has also been upgraded. He has been provided with Z+ category security by the CRPF across the country, one of the highest levels of protection accorded to public figures in India.

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The allotment of a Type-8 bungalow in such a prime location is often reserved for individuals who hold or have held top constitutional and political offices. Leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have also been allotted residences in this category.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member on April 10, and he resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on April 13, following which a new government was sworn in in Bihar under Samrat Choudhary.

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