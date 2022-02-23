e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Jayalalithaa birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Born on February 24, 1948, Jayalalithaa served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than 14 years. Here's more about the iconic leader
FPJ Web Desk
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 23, 2016 shows Jayalalithaa Jayaram, leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), taking part in a swearing-in ceremony as chief minister of Tamil Nadu state in Chennai. Jayalalithaa Jayaram, the chief minister of south India's Tamil Nadu state and one of the country's most popular political leaders, died after a prolonged illness, hospital authorities announced late December 5, 2016 night. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR |

Born on February 24 in Mandya District, Karnataka, Jayalalithaa was a popular Tamil superstar. Her journey from 'The queen of Tamil Cinema' to one of the most popular politicians in South India is more dramatic than a typical Bollywood flick. Though she was born in a well to do family she later started working in films to support her family.

Jayalalithaa's name was derived from the two houses she resided in Mysore, 'Jaya Vilas' and 'Lalitha Vilas'. Jaya excelled in academics and was a state topper in her grade 10. She made her acting debut at the age of 15 in a Kannada movie called 'Sri Shaila Magtame' in 1961.

Amma went on to act in more than 140 films out of which 120 were big hits. In 1968, she starred opposite Bollywood superstar Dharmendra in the movie 'Izzat'. During her movie career she was a huge fan of Shoban Babu. In an interview she has also confessed of having a crush on Cricketer Nari Contractor and actor Shammi Kapoor.

It was Marudhur Gopalan Ramachandran, also known as MGR, who introduced Amma into politics. MGR served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three successive terms and the duo has also acted in more than 12 films together.

Jayalalitha was an avid reader and good Tamil writer. She was a regular writer in a Tamil weekly by the author name ‘Thai’. Her foster son’s lavish wedding was attended by more than 1,50,000 guests and holds a Guinness Book of World Record for being the largest wedding banquet.

Jayalalitha served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over sixteen years. The iconic leader breathed her last on December 5, 2016 owing to a cardiac arrest.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
