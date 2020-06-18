Jawan 'killed in Galwan Valley' calls wife says, 'I am alive'

20 Indian jawans, including officers, were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the Indian Army confirmed. "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.

In the 20 jawans, there was one named Sunil Rai. However, due to similar names another jawan's family from Bihar's Saran district was called up and informed that he was killed in combat with the Chinese. Incidentally, the name of the father of these two jawans is also similar - Sukhdeo Rai, reported Deccan Herald.

An Army official had on Tuesday evening called Sunil's wife Menaka and informed her about her husband’s death. The district officials also confirmed the same but said that they would wait for further information from the Army.

Meanwhile, the mourning family received an unexpected call on Wednesday and it was from Sunil himself. The jawan told his wife that he was alive. “Abhi zinda hoon," he said. Reportedly, he was posted in Leh and not in Ladakh.

“I have spoken to my husband over phone. God has given me a new lease of life,” said the jawan's wife after receiving a call from him.