'Jati, Mati, Bheti To Viksit Assam': BJP Promises Flood-Free State, 2 Lakh Jobs In Sankalp Patra

BJP Promises Flood-Free State, 2 Lakh Jobs In Sankalp Patra |

Guwahati: Setting an ambitious tone for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled its 31-point ‘Sankalp Patra’, promising a flood-free Assam within two years, two lakh government jobs, and a broad push on welfare, infrastructure and indigenous rights.

The manifesto was released in Guwahati by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Dilip Saikia and other senior leaders. The document projects a vision of a “Surakshit Asom, Bikashita Asom”, anchored in the themes of ‘Jati, Mati, Bheti’.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman said Assam has witnessed “transformative change” over the past decade, contributing to both the state’s growth and the wider development of the Northeast. Sarma underlined that the manifesto prioritises the protection of land, identity and the rights of indigenous people.

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On the contentious issue of illegal migration, the BJP has pledged to implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to speed up detection and deportation, and to clear encroached land. At the same time, it has promised land rights to indigenous citizens under Mission Basundhara. The party has also committed to implementing a Uniform Civil Code, with exemptions for Sixth Schedule areas and tribal communities, and indicated plans for laws to address issues it termed as “love jihad” and “land jihad”.

In a major economic push, the BJP has proposed investments worth ₹5 lakh crore under the Assam Gati Shakti Master Plan to position the state as India’s eastern gateway. The plan includes expansion of road, rail, waterways and aviation networks, alongside new satellite townships, industrial cities, an aerocity near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar.

Employment and education feature prominently. The party has promised two lakh government jobs over the next five years, along with financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for youth under the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. It has also pledged free education from KG to PG for poor students and continuation of schemes such as Nijut Moina and fee waivers. An investment of ₹8,000 crore has been earmarked to upgrade 1,000 secondary schools, alongside recruitment of over 70,000 teachers and expansion of higher education institutions.

For women, the manifesto promises to raise monthly assistance under Orunodoi to ₹3,000 in phases and extend coverage to 15 lakh more households. It also aims to create 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideus” through expanded entrepreneurship schemes and set up women-run food parks at district headquarters.

On the cultural front, the BJP has proposed an Ahom Oitijya Songrahalay in Guwahati by 2027, along with measures to promote indigenous languages, include Assamese historical figures in school curriculum, and launch a dedicated Assam OTT platform.

Farmers have been promised annual support of ₹11,000 through a mix of state and central schemes, along with subsidies for tractors, power tillers and support for allied sectors like dairy and fisheries. Welfare measures for poor families, including subsidised rations and free food grains for the most vulnerable, will continue.

Flood control remains a key plank. The party has announced the ₹18,000 crore ‘Bar Mukta Assam Mission’, which includes embankment strengthening, dredging of National Waterway-2, riverbank protection and a dedicated monitoring force.

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For tribal and tea garden communities, the BJP has promised to pursue Scheduled Tribe status for several groups, grant constitutional backing to autonomous councils, implement the Forest Rights Act effectively, and provide land pattas and wage hikes for tea workers.

Housing and healthcare have also been prioritised. The party has pledged 15 lakh additional houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and a ₹50,000 crore Assam Swasthya Utkarsh Abhijan to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

The manifesto sets a target of doubling Assam’s economy to $300 billion by 2036, positioning the state as a key growth engine in the region. With a mix of welfare promises and big-ticket infrastructure plans, the BJP has sought to present a roadmap for a more secure, self-reliant and economically stronger Assam.