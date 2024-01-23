 Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: Date, History And Significance
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day | FPJ

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day also referred to as UP Diwas or Uttar Pradesh Diwas in Hindi, is celebrated as foundation day of Indian state, Uttar Pradesh. It is observed on 24 January every year.

In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh foundation day was celebrated with public participation on the theme of ‘Investment and Employment’. The theme aims to focus on investment and employment.

Govt encourages peoples' participation

All the government departments participate in the three-day celebration of Uttar Pradesh’s Foundation Day since 2018. From 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has announced to ensure public participation in the celebrations.

The state was called the Brahmrishi Desh or the Madhya Desh in the Vedic period. During the Mughal period, its territory was divided under governors. On 24 January 1950, the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh. As India hadn’t become a republic then, the order was passed by the Governor General of India. India became independent in 1947. However, the country took two years to frame its constitution and become a republic. So between 1947 and 1950, India still followed British Principles. And therefore, there was a governor-general. Chakravarthi Rajagopalachari acted as the Governor General during this period. For this reason, UP was made a state under his order.

UP went through several changes

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed various changes over the years. It reached its present size after the hill state of Uttarakhand was carved out of the undivided UP on November 9, 2000

In May 2017, the Government of Uttar Pradesh declared to celebrate UP Day on 24 January every year. The celebration of UP Day was proposed by the then governor Ram Naik.

