 'Janata Ki Seva Karna Hai Ya Dadagiri?': Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Scolds Jaipur Cops For Allegedly Stripping & Beating Army Jawan (VIDEO)
In a now-viral video, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, was seen reprimanding police officers at Jaipur's Shiprapath police station after they allegedly stripped and thrashed an army jawan serving in Jammu and Kashmir

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reprimanded police officers at Jaipur's Shiprapath police station after they allegedly stripped and thrashed an army jawan serving in Jammu and Kashmir.

A video of Rathore shouting at police officers has surfaced on social media and is going viral. In the video, furious Rathore can be heard scolding them for their alleged action. 

“Do you have any patience? Do you even want to serve the public or just want to indulge in hooliganism? You stripped a serving soldier and beat him up inside a police station. Tell me have you beaten him or not?” Rathore heard telling police officers.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, on August 11, the army jawan Arvind went to the Shiprapath police station to get information about a case of a soldier. The policemen, as per reports, did not behave properly with the soldier and started abusing and beating the jawan. As alleged, the policemen took him to the lock-up, stripped his clothes and thrashed him badly. 

Jawan reaches out to Rathore

Soon after the incident, the jawan reached out to Rathore and narrated to him he whole ordeal. 

Rathore, along with the jawan, reached the police station and reprimanded the officers and showed the evidence of the alleged assault on the victim on his mobile phone.

In their defence, as per reports, the officers told him that the jawan argued with them and abused them. 

During this, Singh scolded ACP Sanjay Sharma for speaking in between. “Sanjay ji, why are you speaking when I am talking? You don't even know the basic protocol, I am talking to you. Who are you talking to there?”

“I am listening to everything patiently here, but Sanjay Sharma wants to contest. When you are spoken to, respond, otherwise stand at attention. If you do not want to stand here, go to your office.”

"This is very sad. This shows a disgusting mentality. I have been in uniform. I have faith in the Rajasthan Police to investigate…. such people are a threat to society. It is cowardice to use the uniform against those who protect the country."

Rathore said that he has spoken to the DGP and the Police Commissioner and that action will be taken soon.

