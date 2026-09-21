Jamui Girl Harassment Row: JDU Leader’s ‘Chhitput Ghatna’ Remark Draws RJD Attack

JDU Bihar president Umesh Kushwaha’s remarks describing the alleged harassment of a minor girl in Jamui as a “sporadic incident” have triggered a political row, with the RJD accusing the ruling party of trying to downplay the incident.

Speaking to the media, Kushwaha said the government was sensitive to such incidents and compared the present situation with Bihar in 2005.

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“...Remember the 2005 era, did anyone step out of their houses? What was the state of Bihar? If any incident occurs today, administration takes prompt action. Doesn't matter how big the criminal is, he will be nabbed by police,” he said.

RJD questions Kushwaha's remarks

The remarks drew a sharp response from RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav, who questioned how Kushwaha could describe the alleged assault as a sporadic incident. Yadav said it was “shameful” to use such language for an incident involving alleged sexual harassment of a minor.

He also questioned the ruling alliance’s claims about law and order in Bihar, asking whether such an incident could be described as “rule of law”.

Kushwaha issues clarification

Amid the controversy, Kushwaha later clarified his position in a post on X. He termed the incident “shameful and inhuman” and said it could not be accepted in a civilised society.

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He said an SIT had been formed, three accused arrested and raids were underway to apprehend others. Kushwaha assured the victim’s family of time-bound justice and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.