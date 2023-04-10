 Jamshedpur: Stone pelting between 2 groups over alleged desecration of religious flag, police say situation under control now
Jamshedpur: Stone pelting between 2 groups over alleged desecration of religious flag, police say situation under control now

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image

Jamshedpur: Stone pelting broke out between two groups in Jamshedpur on Sunday over the alleged desecration of a religious flag.

According to the officials, the force has also been deployed in the entire area, and a company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also deployed.

Informing about the situation in the area, Prabhat Kumar, SSP Jamshedpur said, "The situation is under control. Those who had gathered have been sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area, a company of RAF is deployed." "Some people have also been detained," added SSP Kumar.

Police requests not to spread rumours

Vijaya Jadhav, the Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum, further said, "We are assessing the situation. Communication with the peace committee and other stakeholders is being established to bring normalcy." Jadhav requested that people not believe in rumors, and if they find anything unpleasant they must report it to the police.

"People are requested not to believe any rumours. If they receive any provocative or unpleasant messages, please report to police," said DC Jadhav.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

