Jamnalal Bajaj Death Anniversary: Remembering the true patriot and Mahatma Gandhi's 'fifth child'

Jamnalal Bajaj was a humanitarian, philanthropist, social reformer, freedom fighter of India and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He passed away on 11th February, 1942.



Jamnalal was born to small-time Marwari money lenders in a village in Rajasthan on 4 November, 1889. At 5, he was adopted by a business family in Wardha, said the journal Marwar. After a brief schooling period, he was married off at the age of 12 to the daughter of a well-off merchant from Jaora. He took over the family business of his adoptive parents in Wardha at 17 and went on to establish several factories and companies.

After Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa, Bajaj took an instant liking to his teachings. Looking to get Gandhi to make Wardha a centre of his freedom movement, Bajaj donated 20 acres of land to Gandhi, who later adopted him as a son.





Fondly considered by Gandhi as his fifth child, the story of Jamnalal Bajaj is no short of unbelievable exploits. Bajaj who founded the Bajaj group of companies was a rare mix of ethical entrepreneurship. He owned properties but did not let this dilute him from the truth of life and continued to prioritise values even when his business was seeing a surge. Bajaj really took into his own the Gandhian way of life and principles. He was very close to Gandhi and played a very important role in persuading Gandhi to come to Wardha, which emerged as the capital centre of our freedom struggle.

Giving up his claim on the inherited property at an age of 17 were already signs enough to show he was not an ordinary business blood. Jamnalal started early from his home, by opening their house’s temple to everyone including Harijans. He was actively involved in freedom struggle in smaller pockets and princely states like Sikar, Bijolia and Jaipur (1939).

Managing and growing his empire, heading voluntary roles like those of head of All India Khaddar Board and Gandhi Seva Sangh, partaking in nation’s freedom struggles too, not obeying and succumbing to British orders, all this while maintaining and keeping his spirituality alive and inviting saints like Vinoba Bhave to live near him, the story of Jamnalal is a story of a human embodiment of what MBA curriculum have for years wanted to imbibed within students. Jamnalal was not a businessman, not a humanitarian, not a nationalist, not a rebel, Jamnalal was all of those things in one as Gandhi’s fifth child.



Today, the Jamnalal-founded Bajaj Group stands as one of India’s largest conglomerates.

India Postal Department has issued a special commemorative stamp in honor of this true patriot and noble son of India, who was an embodiment of all the best on Indian culture and tradition.



Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:58 PM IST