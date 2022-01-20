44th Jamnalal Bajaj National & International Awards – 2022 For Gandhian ‘Warriors’; Nomination invited

The Man - Jamnalal Bajaj was among the stalwarts who gave of himself completely - mind, body and soul to India's freedom movement. Jamnalalji overreached himself in making words into deeds and in implementing the Constructive Programme of Gandhiji, be it Khadi, Dalit - welfare, women emancipation, ethics in business, or preservation of cattle-wealth through Goseva. So much so that Mahatma Gandhi adopted him as his 'fifth son'.

The Awards - To promote and propagate Jamnalalji's philanthropic vision as also Gandhian ideology of rural development, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation instituted four Awards, which have come to be regarded as most coveted in respective fields.

EACH AWARD COMPRISES: Cash Prize Rs. 10 Lakhs, Trophy & Citation

National Award for Constructive Work: For contribution in any of or all the development areas of Mahatma Gandhi's Constructive Programmes,to create a self-reliant community in rural India.

National Award for Application of Science & Technology for Rural Development: For contribution through adaptable, affordable, replicable appropriate grassroots technologies, which has resulted in economic, social and ecological development of rural people.

National Award for Development & Welfare of Women & Children: Only to a woman. For contribution towards education, skills training, healthcare, literacy, livelihood activities, holistic development, advocacy, etc. of women and children.

International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India: Only to a foreign national. For contribution, outside India in promoting Gandhian principles like vision for peace, non-violence, harmony of human life with nature and moral conscience.

Last date for Nominations

National & International Awards: 31st January, 2022

Online Submission: www.jamnalalbajajawards.org/nomination-forms

Know more: www.jamnalalbajajfoundation.org; www.jamnalalbajajawards.org Email : nominations@jamnalalbajajfoundation.org

For more details contact: Secretary, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation,

2nd flr., Bajaj Bhawan, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, 226 Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021 India

Tel: 91-22-22023626 Ext: 241/244/245 & 249 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JBFMumbai

Nelson Mandela receiving Special Award from Chief Guest, Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu (1990) | File

Chief Guest, HH Dalai Lama (1995) | File

Chief Guest, Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi (1982) | File

Chief Guest, Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1998) | File

Chief Guest, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Amartya Sen (2005) | File

Chief Guest, President, Pranab Mukherjee (2013) | File

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:03 AM IST