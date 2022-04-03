Jammu & Kashmir: Two non-local labourers shot at by unknown militants in Pulwama

Two non-locals were shot at and injured by suspected militants in the Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday news agency ANI reported.

A police official said that the gunmen attacked the duo, both residents of Pathankot this evening.

The injured were identified as Surinder and Deeraj Dat, residents of Pathankot.

'At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama,'' PTI quoted a police official as saying.

He said they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama in injured condition, wherefrom Singh was referred to SHMS (Shri Maharaja Hari Singh) hospital in Srinagar.

A case has been registered against terrorists who had fired at two labourers while the investigation is under progress. The area has been cordoned off and a search for the militants is ongoing, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates in Bandipora district where the security forces busted a terror module.

(with PTI inputs)

