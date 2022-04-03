J&K: Police busts terror module, arrest 5 Lashkar-e-Taiba associates from Bandipora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted two terror modules arresting five terrorists linked to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Bandipora district.

The five terrorists caught in two separate incidents were reportedly providing logistics and transportation to the terrorist group.

As per police, four of the five accused identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir of Arin, Shariq Ahmad Mir of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan of Qazipora Bandipora were arrested along with a Chinese grenade.

Meanwhile, the fifth militant associate identified as Irfan Aziz Bhat was caught at a check post in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora district by the security forces.

All have been accused of providing mobile phone SIM cards and other logistic support to militants in the district.

"In one case, on a specific input, security forces recovered two Chinese Grenades in Bandipora along with terror associates who were providing SIMS and other logistic support to terrorists and other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession," ANI quoted Bandipora police as saying.

Further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 03:57 PM IST