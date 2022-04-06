Jammu & Kashmir: Rajouri teacher suspended after beating student for wearing tilak to school

In a shocking incident a teacher in Jammu and Kahsmir's Rajouri beat up a student for comimg to the school wearing a tilak on her forehead. According to India Today report, the parents of the girl alleged that the teacher named Nisar Ahmed hit their daughter following which the teacher has now been placed under suspension.

The order stated that it had taken note of social media reports of the beating of two young girls of Middle School Khadurian Panchyat Dramman by a teacher.

As per the law, hurting a child amounts to a crime and can make a person liable for punishment under Sections 323, 325, 352, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, states, "whoever having charge of child assaults a child, he/she is punishable with imprisonment, which may extend to six months or a fine or both."

Meanwhile, Ahmed has been placed under suspension till further orders.

The police has been asked to investigate the incident, determine whether the allegations are true, as well as the reason why the child was beaten, etc.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Mohd Aslam Chowdhary commenting on the incident said, “We have taken note of this incident. We received a complaint that a minor girl was thrashed and some objectionable words were used by a teacher against her. We have registered a case against the accused teacher. We have started investigation in the matter.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:33 PM IST