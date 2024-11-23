 Jammu & Kashmir Police Links Property Worth ₹ 1.72 Crore With Drug Peddler In Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir Police linked a property worth Rs 1.72 crore belonging to a drug peddler in the Baramulla district on Saturday. The police said the action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Boniyar.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached a property worth Rs 1.72 crore belonging to a drug peddler in the Baramulla district. A police statement said Saturday, "Continuing its action against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double storeyed residential house at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore. The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan alias Rafi Rafa son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla."

The police said the action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Boniyar. The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police. "The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler," the statement said. Security forces and police in the union territory have launched an aggressive anti-terrorism campaign targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

