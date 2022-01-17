Jammu & Kashmir: Police arrests 2 terrorist associates linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Awantipora

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested two terrorist associates along with "explosive material" in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district while producing a charge sheet against another associate under UAPA before NIA court Anantnag in the neighbouring district.

"Two militant associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) were arrested by and explosive material were recovered from their possession in Kashmir," police said on Monday.

Police said the two militant associates were identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone of Naristan Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana of Noor Pora Awantipora who were arrested based on a specific input.

“Based on specific input, Awantipora Police along with 42RR and CRPF arrested the two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials including explosive materials have been recovered from their possession,” a police statement said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active terrorists in Tral and Awantiprora areas. Moreover, both the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan based self-styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks," it added.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation has been initiated.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:06 PM IST