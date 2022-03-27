Jammu & Kashmir: IGP Vijay Kumar visits family of martyr SPO Ishfaq Ahmad killed in terrorist attack in Budgam

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar accompanied by DIG CKR Srinagar & SSP Budgam on Sunday visited the family of Martyr Ishfaq Ahmad and paid heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members who lost two of their families members in a terrorist attack on late Saturday, the Kashmir Police Zone informed.

IGP Kashmir assured them that police stands with the them. The bodies of the two brothers were handed to their families by the police. Their last rites took place amid a huge crowd of people in Budgam district on Sunday.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his younger brother were shot dead by unknown terrorists in Chadbugh in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," a J&K police official had said.

"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam," Kashmir Police Zone wrote on their Twitter handle.

The killing comes five days after a J&K police constable Amir Hussain Lone was killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:12 PM IST