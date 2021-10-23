Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah accuses BJP of dividing nation, says 'situation not suitable for return of Kashmiri Pandits'

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party led government at the Centre accusing the saffron party of dividing the nation on the basis of religion.

According to a report, the National Conference leader pointed out that not just Hindus, but even Muslims have been killed by terrorists.

He further added that the atmosphere in the valley is not “conducive for return of Kashmiri Pandits”.

His remarks come on the day when Union home Minister Amit Shah landed in Jammu and Kashmir on his first visit to the UT since the abrogation of Article 370.

Mr Abdullah said, “Recent happening in the valley are an eye-opener for those who used to say terror will be eliminated after abrogation of Article 370."

In August 2019, Article 370 was abrogated from the valley, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Farooq Abdullah said, “You [the government] won’t be able to bring peace till you restore Article 370.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also opposed detention of over 900 people for stone-pelting in the valley.

When asked if meeting with Amit Shah is on the cards during the Union home minister’s three-day visit to the valley, Farooq Abdullah said, “Yes, government contacted me. Amit Shah wanted to meet me. I refused. I had prior plans to visit Rajouri and Poonch.”

On the other hand, commenting on the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah recenlty batted strongly for talks with Pakistan and said "unless you do not talk to Pakistan, we can never live in peace in J&K". He said that if there would have been friendship between India and Pakistan, people would have come here (in Jammu and Kashmir) to eat and drink tea from Sialkot (Pakistan).

