 Jammu & Kashmir: Army JCO Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack At Forward Post In Poonch As Security Forces Tighten Anti-Terror Strategy
Officials said that an army JCO posted in the Khari area of Poonch district passed away after suffering a heart attack today. "The deceased officer has been identified as Captain (Ordinary) Talib Hussain, currently deployed at a post in Khari under the jurisdiction of Police Station Poonch in Haveli tehsil.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army died of a heart attack on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. | Representational Pic

Jammu: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army died of a heart attack on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that an army JCO posted in the Khari area of Poonch district passed away after suffering a heart attack today.

"The deceased officer has been identified as Captain (Ordinary) Talib Hussain, currently deployed at a post in Khari under the jurisdiction of Police Station Poonch in Haveli tehsil.

The officer reportedly suffered a massive heart attack at the post, resulting in his on-spot death.

article-image

Police have taken cognisance of the incident, and further investigation is now underway, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long line of control (LoC) and a 240-km-long international border.

The LoC is guarded by the Army and situated in the Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara districts of the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

The international border is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF) and is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

article-image

The army and the BSF guard against infiltration of terrorists, cross-border smuggling and drone activity initiated by terror outfit from across the border with the help of the Pakistan Army.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces are deployed on anti-terrorist duties in the hinterland.

In their revised strategy, police and the security forces target terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities. It is believed that the funds generated from these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&amp;K.

The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the entire support system of terrorism rather than just going after the gun-wielding terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, while chairing security review meetings, has been giving unambiguous directions to the security forces to adopt this holistic approach as the gun-wielding terrorists are only the offshoots of the larger anti-national ecosystem that breeds, harbours and propagates terrorist ideology among the youth.

