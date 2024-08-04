Jammu & Kashmir: Amidst Increased Terror Activities, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Announces Zero Tolerance Policy In Kathua

Representive Image I File Pic |

Following the increased terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh zero tolerance police will be implemented in Kathua against drug traffickers, illegal minors and facilitators of terrorism in Kathua region of the union territory. He added that actions will be taken regardless of any clouts or political links. In a terrorist attack in Kathua district last month, five soldiers were killed and six injured.

Speaking on the increased terror activities, Dr Singh also said that the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have been equipped with modern weapons to counter the increasing number of terror incidents in the Jammu region. He was speaking at the 'Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat' program in Hiranagar. He emphasized on educational efforts, special classes for youth in region to keep them away from drug trafficking and their talent being wasted towards criminal activities.

“After few peaceful months, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several terrorist attacks from the month of June. On June 9, the insurgents attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, killing 10 and injuring 33. Two days later, six soldiers were wounded in twin attacks in Doda and Kathua. On July 7, one army personnel was injured when terrorists attacked a security post in the Rajouri-Poonch area. Another attack followed on July 8, when heavily armed terrorists killed five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer and injured six in the Kathua district. Last week, in the Doda district, four army soldiers, an officer and a J&K Police officer were killed during an encounter,” a report by Observer Research Foundation says.

Reportedly, an high alert has been issued in few districts of Jammu ahead of the Independence Day on August 15. The security forces are taking required measures.