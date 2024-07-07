 Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Battle Terrorists In 2 Encounters, 2 Soldiers Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu And Kashmir: Forces Battle Terrorists In 2 Encounters, 2 Soldiers Killed

Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Battle Terrorists In 2 Encounters, 2 Soldiers Killed

At the time of publishing of this story, both encounters in Jammu and Kashmir were still going on. The security forces have gunned down four terrorists but haven't been able to retrieve the bodies yet due to ongoing gunfight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Indian army in Jammu & Kashmir | Representative pic (ANI)

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate encounters withe terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District late Saturday night (July 6) and early on Sunday. Both encounters broke out after terrorists opened fire at security forces while they carried out search operations.

The first encounter took place in Modergam village in the district. Here, the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu & Kashmir Police had launched a joint search operation after specific inputs about presence of the terrorists. As the forces closed in, terrorists opened fire and encounterbroke out. During the ensuing exchange of fire, an army soldier was killed. At the time of pulishing of the story, the encounter was still going on.

The second encounter took place in Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam District. Even here, the security forces were carrying out search and cordon operation when the terrorists opened fire. The encounter is still raging and four terrorists had been killed. Media reports have said that bodies of these terrorists have been sighted. An Indian Army soldier was killed and another was injured.

"#Encounter started at Modergam Village of #Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police informed on social media platform X.

Officials have not been able to retrieve the bodies as the gunfight is still going on.

Read Also
Gujarat Building Collapse: 7 Bodies Recovered As Rescue Operation Continues In Surat; Visuals...
article-image

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu & Kashmir Police VK Birdhi has visited the site where the encounter is going on. He told media that the Jammu & Kashmir Police along with the security forces are keeping an eye on the movement of the terrorists.

The sites of both encounters are in the interior of the district and away from Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Officials quoted in the media reports have said that security forces have maintained tight cordon of both areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Flood Situation Update: Death Toll Rises To 58, 3,535 Villages Submerged; Devastating Visuals...

Assam Flood Situation Update: Death Toll Rises To 58, 3,535 Villages Submerged; Devastating Visuals...

Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder: Party Supremo Mayawati Leaves For Chennai To Pay Tribute To...

Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder: Party Supremo Mayawati Leaves For Chennai To Pay Tribute To...

Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Battle Terrorists In 2 Encounters, 2 Soldiers Killed

Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Battle Terrorists In 2 Encounters, 2 Soldiers Killed

Gujarat Building Collapse: 7 Bodies Recovered As Rescue Operation Continues In Surat; Visuals...

Gujarat Building Collapse: 7 Bodies Recovered As Rescue Operation Continues In Surat; Visuals...

Indore Shelter Home Tragedy: Cholera Outbreak Confirmed Among All 85 Kids At Bal Ashram; PMO & Women...

Indore Shelter Home Tragedy: Cholera Outbreak Confirmed Among All 85 Kids At Bal Ashram; PMO & Women...