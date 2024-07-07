Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Battle Terrorists In 2 Encounters, 2 Soldiers Killed

Indian army in Jammu & Kashmir | Representative pic (ANI)

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate encounters withe terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District late Saturday night (July 6) and early on Sunday. Both encounters broke out after terrorists opened fire at security forces while they carried out search operations.

The first encounter took place in Modergam village in the district. Here, the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu & Kashmir Police had launched a joint search operation after specific inputs about presence of the terrorists. As the forces closed in, terrorists opened fire and encounterbroke out. During the ensuing exchange of fire, an army soldier was killed. At the time of pulishing of the story, the encounter was still going on.

The second encounter took place in Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam District. Even here, the security forces were carrying out search and cordon operation when the terrorists opened fire. The encounter is still raging and four terrorists had been killed. Media reports have said that bodies of these terrorists have been sighted. An Indian Army soldier was killed and another was injured.

"#Encounter started at Modergam Village of #Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police informed on social media platform X.

Officials have not been able to retrieve the bodies as the gunfight is still going on.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu & Kashmir Police VK Birdhi has visited the site where the encounter is going on. He told media that the Jammu & Kashmir Police along with the security forces are keeping an eye on the movement of the terrorists.

The sites of both encounters are in the interior of the district and away from Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Officials quoted in the media reports have said that security forces have maintained tight cordon of both areas.

(With inputs from agencies)