Gujarat Building Collapse: 7 Bodies Recovered As Rescue Operation Continues In Surat; Visuals Surface |

Gujarat: At least seven bodies were recovered from the rubble following the collapse of a six-storey residential building in Surat's Sachin Pali village, which succumbed to incessant rains over the past few days, according to fire department officials. The building, home to 30 flats, had five of them occupied at the time of the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek informed the news agency ANI that the search operation continued throughout the night, with the seventh body being pulled out at 6 am on Sunday. Despite ongoing efforts, rescuers believe no more residents remain trapped under the debris.

#UPDATE | Gujarat: Chief Fire Officer, Surat, Basant Pareek says, "...The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered..." https://t.co/HVUp7jB6ro pic.twitter.com/X6ojSZAu1a — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Woman Rescued From Rubble

On Saturday, a woman was rescued from the rubble, and 15 others were injured when the building collapsed around 2.45 pm. Rescuers, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), worked overnight, cutting through large concrete slabs to reach and extricate trapped individuals.

The building, constructed in 2017, housed five families at the time of the collapse. According to police, many residents were at work during the incident, while others, particularly those on night shifts, were sleeping inside. Local residents described a scene of chaos following the sudden collapse, as they rushed to assist in the rescue efforts.

#WATCH | Gujarat: NDRF Inspector Babulal Yadav says, "... We got information of the collapse of a 5-storey building and that some people are trapped in the debris... 7 bodies have been retrieved and one live person was also retrieved. Operation is going on... We cannot specify… pic.twitter.com/5B46WZdDCZ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Surat Police Commissioner Shares Info On Tragedy

Anupam Gehlot, Commissioner of Police in Surat, stated that the building, despite being only eight years old, had many vacant and dilapidated flats. Most occupants were factory workers in the area. "When rescue work started, we heard cries from those trapped. We managed to rescue a woman and sent her to the hospital," he said.

Earlier, senior police officials had estimated that around 6-7 people were still trapped under the rubble, with rescue operations underway to free them. Gehlot said, "We can hear their voices from inside the rubble. They will be rescued soon."