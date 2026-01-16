 Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Terrorist Hideouts Busted In Kathua’s Billawar During Joint Security Operation
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Terrorist Hideouts Busted In Kathua’s Billawar During Joint Security Operation

Kathua Police, along with other security forces, busted three terrorist hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Billawar area following specific intelligence inputs. The operation began on January 7 and saw an exchange of fire with terrorists. Security teams recovered ammunition, rations, cooking supplies and other materials. Search operations are ongoing to sanitise the area.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
3 Terrorist Hideouts Busted In Kathua’s Billawar During Joint Security Operation | X/@AdityaRajKaul

Kathua Police, in coordination with other security forces, have busted three terrorist hideouts in the Billawar area of Kathua district during a sustained counter-terror operation launched on specific intelligence inputs.

Operation Launched After Intelligence Input

According to officials, on January 7, 2025, reliable intelligence was received regarding the movement of anti-national elements in the forest areas of Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban and Dhanu Parole in Billawar. Acting swiftly, joint teams of security forces launched a massive search operation to track and neutralise the terrorists.

During the operation, unknown terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, triggering an exchange of fire that continued throughout the night. Security personnel maintained a tight cordon and intensified searches across the dense forest terrain.

First Terrorist Hideout Detected

During the initial search, one terrorist hideout was detected, from which the following items were recovered Two empty M4 cartridges, Plastic box containing desi ghee, Polythene packet with almonds, Hand gloves, Cap, Blanket, Tarpaulin sheet, Small pouch, Polythene bag.

Two More Hideouts Busted

In continuation of the operation, on January 16, 2026, joint teams busted two additional terrorist hideouts in the Kalikhad and Kalaban areas of Billawar.

Officials said the recoveries indicate that the hideouts were being used as temporary shelters and logistical bases by terrorists. Search operations in the region are ongoing to ensure the complete sanitisation of the area and to prevent any further movement of militants.

