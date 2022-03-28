Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that they have arrested terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), news agency ANI reported.

The two active terrorists, Waseem A Ganai & Iqbal A Sheikh were arrested in the Sunnergund area in Kashmir's Budgam in the early hours of March 28.

Both the arrested terrorists belong to Shopian, the police said.

The police further informed that they have also recovered incriminating materials including, a Chinese pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds from them. A further probe is underway.

The arrest comes two days after militants shot dead a Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother (a student) in Budgam on Saturday (March 26).

Meanwhile, a week before Saturday's attack, J&K police constable Amir Hussain Lone was killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar, informed that 150 overground workers of terrorist outfits have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir so far in 2022.

this is a developing story

