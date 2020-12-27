Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in the Kanigam area of Shopian, said the army on Saturday.

"Of the two terrorists eliminated today, the first terrorist was a 22-year-old resident of Kadlabal Awantipur and a Class 10 dropout, who joined terror outfit on August 20. The second terrorist, a 26-year-old resident of Turkwangam Shopian, was a Class 9 drop out and joined terror outfit on July 20," tweeted the official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Earlier Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir said the two terrorists who were neutralised were affiliated to the Al-Badr outfit.

According to the official, two jawans sustained injuries during the operation and they have been hospitalised for treatment.